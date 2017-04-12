Hartzell Trailblazer Composite Prop receives STC for Super Cubs

Hartzell Propeller’s 83-inch composite Trailblazer propeller has received a Supplemental Type Certificate (STC) for Super Cub PA-12 and PA-18 aircraft.

Doug Brewer, of Alaska West Air, who flies a Super Cub in Alaska, is the first customer to be able to take advantage of the improved Trailblazer performance, company officials report.

“I do moose counts six hours a day at 70-80 mph,” says Brewer. “At 2,350 and, say, 18 inches, it burns eight gph. This is quite a bit less than a big aluminum prop. I have flown the plane with max loads and it is working better than any other prop I’ve had.”

“This conversion allows your engine to reach its maximum rated horsepower RPM immediately upon throttle advancement,” said Brian Sutton, founder and general manager of Professional Pilots Inc., owner of the STC. “Take off thrust is increased by as much as 30% compared to many fixed pitch models.”

The unlimited life Hartzell Trailblazer features a field replaceable nickel-cobalt leading edge to withstand backcountry and bush flying.

Due to its durability and light weight, the all carbon fiber construction permits Hartzell to optimize blade chord thickness and sweep while achieving maximum strength, company officials explain.