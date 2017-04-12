Top Hawk universities take delivery of new aircraft

Cessna’s 2017 Top Hawk university partners recently took delivery of their new, custom-branded Cessna Skyhawk 172 aircraft to be used for flight training, recruiting efforts and promotional activities throughout the year.

Textron Aviation has partnered with Auburn University, Eastern Kentucky University, Louisiana Tech University, The Ohio State University, and Southern Illinois University Carbondale to support the advancement of general aviation and the modernization of aircraft training fleets, company officials explain.

Through the Top Hawk program, the company helps provide students with state-of-the-art resources.