Cessna 140 flips during emergency landing

The pilot made an emergency landing on a highway near Mize, Mississippi, due to weather conditions.

During the landing roll, the Cessna 140 struck a highway sign, flipped upside down, and sustained substantial damage to the fuselage. The pilot sustained minor injuries.

Probable cause: The pilot’s failure to maintain clearance from obstacles during an off-airport precautionary landing roll.

NTSB Identification: GAA15CA042

This April 2015 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.