Daher adds to TBM family

At the 2017 SUN ‘n FUN, Daher unveiled the TBM 910 as the newest member of its TBM business turboprop aircraft family, succeeding the TBM 900 version with the incorporation of a next-generation integrated flight deck, along with cabin interior and safety enhancements.

Key changes are the TBM 910’s Garmin G1000 NXi flight deck, which succeeds the G1000 version on TBM 900s, bringing a modernized high-resolution flight display design with significant performance enhancements, according to company officials.

The G1000Nxi’s state-of-the art processors provide a faster system boot-up and software loading, while also enabling the system to manage more aviation data and maps (including visual approach plates), and offering additional capabilities such as enhanced situational awareness.

Another feature is the improved cockpit connectivity, allowing wireless transfer of aviation databases from the Garmin Pilot app on a mobile device to the G1000 NXi system, company officials pointed out.

An enriched “feel” with the flight deck’s new keyboard joystick gives more accurate panning and fluid navigation on the multi-function display pages, officials add.

The TBM 910’s cabin interior features new seat shapes and additional fittings that are identical to the TBM 930.

“Three words can describe the TBM 910: Speed, readability and connectivity,” said Nicolas Chabbert, Senior Vice President of the Daher Airplane Business. “The TBM 910 is just as fast as its predecessor in flight, while offering pilots quicker access to cockpit information, along with safety-enhancing guidance and improved readability.”

Deliveries of the TBM 910 will begin after the aircraft’s certification, which is expected this spring.

More than 200 orders have been booked for TBM 900-series aircraft – the TBM 900, TBM 910 and TBM 930 – since their launches, with 166 delivered through March 31, 2017.

Price for the TBM 910 with standard equipment is $3.68 million. Add the “Special Elite” package and the price is $3.9 million.