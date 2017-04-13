GAMA applauds EASA’s CS-23 rule

The General Aviation Manufacturers Association (GAMA) hailed the launch of the European Aviation Safety Agency’s (EASA) CS-23 final rule, calling it a true breakthrough for the general aviation sector.

The new CS-23 framework will dramatically improve how easily new safety technologies and products can be developed and made available to customers, according to GAMA officials.

Industry will now be able to more nimbly respond in a cost-effective manner through performance-based safety rules, coupled with consensus standards for compliance, they add.

“This is a landmark day for the general aviation industry,” GAMA President and CEO Pete Bunce said. “This rule is nothing less than a total rethinking of how our industry can bring new models of pistons, diesels, turboprops, light jets, and new hybrid and electric propulsion aeroplanes to market, as well as facilitating safety-enhancing modifications and upgrades to the existing fleet.”

“EASA CS-23 are new smart and flexible rules that were prepared with, and for, a safe innovative general aviation industry,” added Trevor Woods, EASA’s Director of Certification.

The new rule forms part of a global, harmonised effort to develop common certification standards; removing regulatory barriers and promoting the acceptance of aircraft and products worldwide, GAMA officials explain. The FAA is also in the process of implementing its Part-23 rule for small aircraft.

“It would not have been possible to reach this milestone without the dedication and tireless efforts of many in the industry and EASA,” Bunce noted. “This initiative is truly the poster child of future rulemaking: With a cooperative, global approach between authorities and all relevant stakeholders.”

“I am sure the result we see here today is a testament to what we can accomplish when government and industry work hand in hand to achieve a common goal,” added Matthias Betsch, CEO of Flight Design Germany. “In fact, it might be the best example yet of global cooperation between aviation authorities.”

The new CS-23 framework goes into effect Aug. 15, 2017.