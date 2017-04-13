Young Artists Contest looks ‘Beyond the Clouds’

The winners of the 2017 FAI Young Artists Contest are two youngsters from India and one from Russia.

The 2017 theme of “Beyond the Clouds” inspired children from ages 6 to 17 from all FAI Member countries, according to FAI officials.

“We see almost every aspect of clouds, except what they look like from above,” said FAI contest organizers to the young artists. “Above the clouds is a space known only to those who dare to break the bounds of Earth … grab your favorite art supplies and turn your imagination loose.”

Each year the competition honors the best paintings from youngsters in three age categories: Junior (6-9 years old); Intermediate (10-13); and Senior (14-17).

This year, the competition saw entries from 16 countries, including Belarus, Bulgaria, China, Czech Republic, Finland, France, India, Japan, Poland, Romania, Russia, Switzerland, Turkey, Ukraine, United Kingdom, and the USA. Switzerland and Belarus received more than 1,000 entries, and Turkey more than 7,000.

India’s Mohd Ubaid won the Junior category; Amaan, also from India, won the Intermediate; and Elizaveta Timoshenko of Russia won the Senior category.

The FAI Young Artists Contest has been organized every year since 1986. It is an international art contest with a theme of air sports for youngsters between the ages of 6 and 17. A different theme is chosen every year to inspire the young artists and reflect the many different facets of air sports. Winners are awarded special FAI Young Artists medals and diplomas. See all drawings on the FAI Flickr page.