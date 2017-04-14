Aeroplex takes over self-fueling at SMO

The City of Santa Monica, California, has selected Aeroplex Group Partners, a division of the Aeroplex/Aerolease Group, to provide interim management of Santa Monica Municipal Airport’s (SMO) self-serve fueling station starting April 16, 2017, following the scheduled departure of American Flyers, the tenant that has been maintaining the facility.

“We recognize the urgent need to transition fuel operations seamlessly, so there is minimal interruption in service to the general aviation community,” said Aeroplex/Aerolease Group President and CEO Curt Castagna. “In the process, we are conducting a complete evaluation of the system to assure improvements that will make fueling operations run safely, smoothly and efficiently for aircraft owners and operators who rely on the service at SMO.”

Aeroplex Group Partners (AGP), the consulting division of the Aeroplex/Aerolease Group entities, also was awarded a contract with the City of Santa Monica in June 2015 to provide property management of specific airport leaseholds, as well as other airport consulting services.

“In the midst of the complex issues facing the airport operator, tenants and local community, we appreciate the opportunity to help ensure the safe and efficient management of Santa Monica Airport facilities,” Castagna said.