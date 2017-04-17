Hard landing bends Bellanca

During the landing flare at the airport in Campbellsville, Kentucky, the pilot reported that it “felt like the air was sucked out from under the plane.”

The Bellanca 1730-A landed hard on the main landing gear, bounced and touched down again, buckling the nose landing gear. The airplane sustained substantial damage to the firewall.

The pilot reported no pre-impact mechanical failures or malfunctions with the airframe or engine that would have precluded normal operation.

Probable cause: The pilot’s improper landing flare, which resulted in a hard landing.

NTSB Identification: GAA15CA054

This April 2015 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.