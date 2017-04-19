US Flight Expo debuts May 3-6 in Arizona

MARANA, Ariz. — The inaugural US Flight Expo for pilots and enthusiasts in the western U.S. runs May 3-6, 2017, at Marana Regional Airport (KAVQ) near Tucson, Arizona, about an hour south of Phoenix.

Show organizers say they’ve built this event for the benefit of airplane enthusiasts and the vendors who serve them. They note that early May has pleasantly warm temperatures with deep blue skies.

The US Flight Expo most resembles Sebring, Florida’s U.S. Sport Aviation Expo, Illinois’ Midwest LSA Expo, or the DeLand, Florida Aviation Showcase, according to organizers. Each are sector-focused shows that offer more manageable crowds, one-on-one contact with aircraft and avionics vendors, and access to aircraft demo flights.

This years Expo will feature fly-bys, FAASTeam seminars on current aviation topics, contests, static displays, and representation of educational institutions such as Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University.

The Arizona Commemorative Air Force will be participating this year as its B-25J “Maid in the Shade” will be on exhibit and available for “Living History Tours” and rides on May 5 and 6.

The event will include indoor and outdoor exhibits offering avionics, engines, headsets, propellers, and airframes from a host of manufacturers and suppliers, many focused on the experimental and light-sport segments, as well as mainstream legacy certified aircraft.

A complete listing of exhibitors is available on the Expo website, http://usflightexpo.com.