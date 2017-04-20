Warbirds wing their way to Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. – Three iconic World War II aircraft will bring history alive April 28-30 at Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport (SAV).

The Minnesota Wing and the Dixie Wing of the Commemorative Air Force (CAF) will bring a B-25 Mitchell “Miss Mitchell,” a P-51 Mustang “Red Nose,” and an SBD-5 Dauntless dive bomber to the airport.

The trio of warbirds will be at the SheltAir FBO, and the CAF will offer rides in all three aircraft.

“It is an honor for us to visit Savannah and to cooperate with the National Museum of the Mighty Eighth,” said Jay Bess, Dixie Wing Leader. “We look forward to welcoming veterans and Savannah residents. This is part of a five-stop tour to commemorate the 75th Anniversary of the Doolittle Raid over Japan, and it is a rare opportunity for people to ride in three historic WWII aircraft.”

For the National Museum of the Mighty Eighth Air Force, working with the Commemorative Air Force makes sense.

“We are all in the business of telling stories, and the aircraft the heroes of the Eighth Air Force flew are part of those stories. These iconic planes from WWII are part of history and we’re honored to be part of this visit,” says National Museum of the Mighty Eighth Air Force President/CEO Henry Skipper.