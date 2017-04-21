Access hard-to-reach areas with slim screwdrivers

Working in confined spaces just got a bit easier, with the introduction of the BAHCO Ergo Slim Insulated 1000V Screwdrivers.

The BAHCO Ergo Slim Insulated Screwdrivers has a blade diameter that’s reduced by 30%. The extra-slim handle design makes the tool more compact and easy to carry, while the streamlined integrated protective insulation doesn’t interfere with access to sunken screws, spring elements and other fasteners.

Features include: