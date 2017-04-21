FAA to hold Airspace Workshops in Las Vegas

The FAA will hold three public information workshops this coming week on proposed airspace improvements over the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

The improvements are part of the FAA’s Las Vegas Metroplex project, which proposes to use streamlined satellite navigation to move air traffic more safely and efficiently through the area.

The project includes McCarran International Airport, North Las Vegas Airport, Henderson Executive Airport, and Nellis Air Force Base. It is one of 12 Metroplex projects nationwide, FAA officials note.

Under the project, existing air routes may be modified with new satellite-based routes. Satellite technology enables the creation of more direct air routes, as well as routes that are automatically separated from one another.

It also allows highly efficient climbs and descents on departure and arrival routes, which can result in significant environmental benefits, FAA officials said.

The FAA has not begun designing the modified routes. The purpose of the workshops is to explain the issues the FAA identified with the current airspace and some of the potential solutions to those issues.

The workshops will feature informational videos and poster boards that explain satellite-based procedures and show some of the issues the FAA identified with the current Las Vegas airspace.

FAA representatives will be available to answer questions, and people can submit written comments at the workshops and online for 30 days afterward.

The workshops will run from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. They will be an open-house format, where people can attend any time during the posted times to learn about the project. Free parking will be available at all locations.

The briefing dates and locations are as follows:

April 25: Henderson Convention Center, 200 S. Water Street, Henderson, Nevada, 89015;

April 26: North Las Vegas Airport, Grand Canyon Room, 2730 Airport Drive, North Las Vegas, Nevada, 89032;

April 27: Clark County Government Center, 500 S. Grand Central Parkway, Las Vegas, Nevada, 89155.

During the design process for the modified routes, the FAA will hold additional public workshops where they will share the proposed routes and seek comment on them.

The community feedback received from those future workshops will help determine whether changes should be made to the proposed designs, FAA officials said.