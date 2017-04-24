2017 SUN ‘n FUN by the numbers

The 43rd annual SUN ‘n FUN International Fly-In & Expo was the best fly-in SUN ‘n FUN has ever had, according to officials, who just released the following numbers:

Approximately 200,000 guests attended from over 60 countries;

Brazil, Canada and United Kingdom once again had the highest amount of visitors;

SUN ‘n FUN ordered over 400 Portalets, 18 light towers, 415 golf carts, and 120 tents;

More than 4,000 rolls of toilet paper were used during the week;

SUN ‘n FUN distributed 90,000 bottles of water and approximately 19,000 sandwiches to volunteers;

More than 3,000 volunteers helped during the six-day event;

HAM Radio worked 39 states, 12 countries, and had a total of 742 worldwide contacts for the six days;

38 student tours were conducted with 969 students;

Approximately 400 people attended educational workshops;

500 students attended the Blue Angels symposium;

10,000 visitors toured the Piedmont Aerospace Experience, the only working Boeing 727 Classroom on a high school campus;

Seven speakers in the museum had travelled Mach 3 (3 times the speed of sound) in the iconic SR-71 Blackbird;

130 individuals from 48 states and three countries attended the 4th Annual Career Fair with 14 exhibitors;

One astronaut, Senator Bill Nelson, spoke to educators during the Aerospace Educators Workshop;

500 people participated in the inaugural Drone Zone

443 media representatives attended from 16 countries;

5,988 people attended 331 forums;

3,228 People attended 56 workshops

over 9,000 aircraft movements took place;

510 Exhibitors participated in the event.

Social Media stats: