2017 SUN ‘n FUN by the numbers

The 43rd annual SUN ‘n FUN International Fly-In & Expo was the best fly-in SUN ‘n FUN has ever had, according to officials, who just released the following numbers:
- Approximately 200,000 guests attended from over 60 countries;
- Brazil, Canada and United Kingdom once again had the highest amount of visitors;
- SUN ‘n FUN ordered over 400 Portalets, 18 light towers, 415 golf carts, and 120 tents;
- More than 4,000 rolls of toilet paper were used during the week;
- SUN ‘n FUN distributed 90,000 bottles of water and approximately 19,000 sandwiches to volunteers;
- More than 3,000 volunteers helped during the six-day event;
- HAM Radio worked 39 states, 12 countries, and had a total of 742 worldwide contacts for the six days;
- 38 student tours were conducted with 969 students;
- Approximately 400 people attended educational workshops;
- 500 students attended the Blue Angels symposium;
- 10,000 visitors toured the Piedmont Aerospace Experience, the only working Boeing 727 Classroom on a high school campus;
- Seven speakers in the museum had travelled Mach 3 (3 times the speed of sound) in the iconic SR-71 Blackbird;
- 130 individuals from 48 states and three countries attended the 4th Annual Career Fair with 14 exhibitors;
- One astronaut, Senator Bill Nelson, spoke to educators during the Aerospace Educators Workshop;
- 500 people participated in the inaugural Drone Zone
- 443 media representatives attended from 16 countries;
- 5,988 people attended 331 forums;
- 3,228 People attended 56 workshops
- over 9,000 aircraft movements took place;
- 510 Exhibitors participated in the event.
Social Media stats:
- Total Reach (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram) = over 2.5 million;
- Total Impressions = almost 10 million;
- Engagement Rate = over 500,000 on Facebook;
- Surpassed 80,000 Facebook followers.
