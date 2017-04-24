General Aviation News

2017 SUN ‘n FUN by the numbers

The 43rd annual SUN ‘n FUN International Fly-In & Expo was the best fly-in SUN ‘n FUN has ever had, according to officials, who just released the following numbers:

  • Approximately 200,000 guests attended from over 60 countries;
  • Brazil, Canada and United Kingdom once again had the highest amount of visitors;
  • SUN ‘n FUN ordered over 400 Portalets, 18 light towers, 415 golf carts, and 120 tents;
  • More than 4,000 rolls of toilet paper were used during the week;
  • SUN ‘n FUN distributed 90,000 bottles of water and approximately 19,000 sandwiches to volunteers;
  • More than 3,000 volunteers helped during the six-day event;
  • HAM Radio worked 39 states, 12 countries, and had a total of 742 worldwide contacts for the six days;
  • 38 student tours were conducted with 969 students;
  • Approximately 400 people attended educational workshops;
  • 500 students attended the Blue Angels symposium;
  • 10,000 visitors toured the Piedmont Aerospace Experience, the only working Boeing 727 Classroom on a high school campus;
  • Seven speakers in the museum had travelled Mach 3 (3 times the speed of sound) in the iconic SR-71 Blackbird;
  • 130 individuals from 48 states and three countries attended the 4th Annual Career Fair with 14 exhibitors;
  • One astronaut, Senator Bill Nelson, spoke to educators during the Aerospace Educators Workshop;
  • 500 people participated in the inaugural Drone Zone
  • 443 media representatives attended from 16 countries;
  • 5,988 people attended 331 forums;
  • 3,228 People attended 56 workshops
  • over 9,000 aircraft movements took place;
  • 510 Exhibitors participated in the event.

Social Media stats:

  • Total Reach (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram) = over 2.5 million;
  • Total Impressions = almost 10 million;
  • Engagement Rate = over 500,000 on Facebook;
  • Surpassed 80,000 Facebook followers.

 

