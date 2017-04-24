Looking for a pilot-friendly optician?

Let’s face it, pilots are a special breed. Oftentimes, those in the medical profession don’t fully understand our needs. For that reason, Dean Siracusa has launched EyesThatFly.com.

The founder of Flying Eyes Optics conceived the idea, because he found it was easier to explain a pilot’s unique vision requirements to a fellow pilot – not to mention the camaraderie.

Access to the database is free, and requires no login information as Flying Eyes Optics is the lead sponsor of the new website.

“Our sunglasses are unique, and are extremely useful within the aviation community. And our customers are always looking for an eye doctor who understands pilots’ vision requirements,” said Siracusa. “We have a network of opticians we work with throughout the nation, and want to share that information with those who need it.”

Siracusa also said that the site is helpful for opticians who want to highlight their expertise within the aviation community.

And, the growing demand for prescription lenses in Flying Eye’s sunglasses led him to sponsoring the new website.

“I’ve flown airplanes for almost 20 years,” said Siracusa. “Few things are more frustrating to a pilot than sunglasses that cause more problems than they solve. Aviation eyewear should be seen, not felt.”