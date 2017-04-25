New terminal in the works at KTIW

TACOMA, Washington — With the renovation of its 13,000-square-foot hangar complete, Tacoma Narrows Aviation looks at Tacoma Narrows Airport (KTIW) forward to the opening of its new executive terminal, expected to be completed this fall.

The renovated hangar, built in the 1960s, now features new exterior and interior siding, lighting, windows, electrical, insulation, and a fire suppression system, and has space available for both long-term and short-term rentals, according to officials.

The executive terminal building under construction includes an attached 6,000-square- foot hangar, bringing the total hangar capacity up to about 30,000 square feet.

The new hangar will be able to better accommodate transient traffic up to a mid-size jet with a 78 x 24 foot door, officials note.

The adjoining 5,000 square foot building will house FBO operations on the first floor with office space for lease on the second. The facility will feature a catering kitchen area, a media room, and space for flight and pilot planning.

“We are excited to open our new facilities,” said Jeff Stillwell, manager of Tacoma Narrows Aviation. “The developments offer a comfortable atmosphere for our coworkers and customers, enabling us to provide a better service.”

Tacoma Narrows Aviation is now pre-leasing its hangar space, offering a fuel discount for its renters.