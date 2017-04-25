The Flight Instructor’s Survival Guide published

Just released is The Flight Instructor’s Survival Guide by Arlynn McMahon.

In the book, McMahon lifts the Fundamentals of Instructing (FOI) principles from the classroom and brings them into the cockpit.

Her 44 stories demonstrate the FOI principles in flight and offer strategies for dealing with both common and unexpected situations, according to ASA officials.

In this companion to the FAA Aviation Instructor’s Handbook (FAA-H-8083-9), McMahon uses parables and provides advice to illustrate FOI principles at work with real clients in real-life situations.

Psychology, human factors, professionalism, effective communication, customer service, and ethics are evident in her teaching style with the people she’s interacted with over decades in the business of flight training.

Through storytelling, McMahon shows how a successful instructor is sometimes a psychologist, other times a detective, and always a gatekeeper enforcing rules and cultivating the behaviors required to be a responsible aviation citizen.

The softcover book sells for $19.95, the eBook for $14.95.