Appareo granted patent for ADS-B antenna

Appareo has received a U.S. Patent for its Radio Frequency Feedthrough to a Portable Device technology, which was initially designed for use in the company’s 1090 ES transponder, Stratus ESG.

The patented technology, named Portable Connect, is a system where a signal received on the externally-mounted transponder antenna is passed through the transponder to a connector plate in the cockpit, where a portable ADS-B receiver can be plugged in.

The signal collected by the external antenna is relayed to the portable receiver, enhancing the signal strength of the receiver, company officials explain, noting that by using the aircraft’s external antenna, a portable receiver will pick up more ADS-B ground stations, even at lower altitudes.

The Portable Connect patent makes Stratus ESG the only transponder that can share an aircraft’s external antenna with a portable ADS-B receiver in the cockpit, according to Appareo officials.

Portable Connect is compatible with many brands of ADS-B receivers, with a variety of interface kits available.

“We developed the Portable Connect technology for pilots who want to keep their ADS-B In equipment portable and easy to upgrade,” said Derek Aslakson, Appareo aviation product manager. “By using portable receivers for ADS-B In, you can easily replace that equipment as technology advances, without incurring costly work in your panel.”

Another benefit is that portable receivers don’t need to be placed near a window, he noted. When portables rely on their own internal antennas, they must be positioned near a window to pick up signals from ADS-B ground stations. With Portable Connect, a portable receiver uses the aircraft’s external antenna so reception through a window is no longer required.

For a closer look at Portable Connect, watch this video: