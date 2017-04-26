GlobalParts.aero named LoPresti distributor

GlobalParts.aero has been named an official distributor for LoPresti Aviation’s next generation landing and taxi light systems.

LoPresti’s high-intensity discharge (HID) BoomBeam lighting systems produce 500% more light and outperforms both older halogen lights and factory-installed LED lights, according to company officials.

The system has Supplemental Type Certificate (STC) and Parts Manufacturing Authority (PMA) approval for every make and model of Learjet, and carries a five-year, 5,000-hour warranty.

“When it comes to aircraft safety, one of the most important considerations is ‘see and be seen,’” noted Brad Vieux, GlobalParts.aero’s Vice President of Business Development. “LoPresti’s high intensity landing and taxi lighting systems set the industry standard. The company has been designing FAA approved lighting systems for 18 years and we’re extremely pleased to be selected as a distributor for their products.”

“We’ve created a very sophisticated yet simple to install lighting system which requires very little down time for the aircraft,” stated LoPresti’s CEO Tyler Wheeler. “It actually reduces electrical load and heat and definitely enhances the safety of both ground and approach operations.”