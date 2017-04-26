Springtime in Alaska

David Baldwin sent in these photos documenting flying in the spring in Alaska. He says: “Absolutely beautiful, smooth and crystal clear ‘Spring time’ flight, 6,500 feet and 16°, across the top of the mountains and over Whittier, Alaska, which can only be accessed by boat or through the longest shared vehicle/train tunnel.

“Whittier is a former World War II military base, now a nice tourist location, fishing, boating, and marine, wildlife, birds and glacier tours by boat.”

“Whittier is on the other side of this peak, straight ahead,” he continued. “Crystal clear smooth skies. A tunnel built in World War II runs through this mountain.

Whittier and the harbor, coming into view. One of the stops for the Alaska Marine Highway ferry system, as the waters are open all year

Looking back towards the mountain, you can see the shared train/vehicle tunnel. Whittier’s small gravel runway (minimally maintained mostly for emergency landings) still covered in snow, perpendicular to the road just before the tunnel entrance on the right, from the road down to the water line.

“This is spring in Alaska,” he says.