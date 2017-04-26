Video: WAI’s conference

Women in Aviation International has released a short video documenting all the activity at its 28th Annual International Conference held at Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, in March 2017. With a theme of Connect. Engage. Inspire., this year’s conference hosted more than 4,500 participants.

“We’re thrilled that this video accurately captures the spirit and diversity of our conference which is like no other in aviation,” said WAI President Dr. Peggy Chabrian. “For those who have never attended one of our conferences, the video will show what they’ve been missing.”

Of particular note in this year’s conference were a roster of speakers, an all-day Girls in Aviation Day event for local Girl Scouts, and the launch of WAI’s campaign for member motivation and inclusion called “I am WAI.”

The video shows interviews from a WASP to a mechanic to a young professional and others, as well as a visit to the exhibit hall, which this year included 165 companies and organizations.

The 29th Annual International Women in Aviation Conference will be held March 22-24, 2018, at Reno-Sparks Convention Center.