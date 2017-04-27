LiveAirShowTV brings SUN ‘n FUN to the world

LiveAirshowTV broke new ground with its broadcast coverage of the 43rd SUN ‘n FUN International Fly in & Expo.

With record-setting numbers in attendance, the airshow production company created hundreds of hours of footage and three, five-hour live broadcasts Friday through Sunday of the six-day show.

Feeding two state-of-the-art 16’ x 27’ LED video wall “jumbotrons” for crowds, chalets monitors and streaming live to internet viewers around the world, the production included six live cameras and a roving reporter.

Features integrated together for the first time ever at an airshow included full-motion graphics, green screen performer lineups, post-flight performer interviews, remote reports, coordinated sponsor and PA breaks and collaboration with the announcer and air boss, according to LiveAirShowTV officials.

Live on board cameras were also provided by OnBoard Images thanks to flight training company MzeroA.com.

OnBoard Images president Mark Magin says, “There is nothing like putting the fans inside the cockpit to give them a sense of what it’s like for the performers.”

With less than two weeks of non-paid promotion, the combined reach of live views and social media for the event was in excess of 65,000 and continues to climb as post-event content is posted.

“We have been broadcasting air shows for nearly 10 years,” said LiveAirShowTV president Jeff Lee. “This year’s SUN ‘n FUN show was the most complex and visually entertaining of them all. We hope more sophisticated airshows will begin to embrace the power and engagement of video production”

SUN ‘n FUN’s Greg Gibson is excited about this new feature.

“We are excited about being able to show the fans new things, like the in-cockpit video as well as all the close-up action, but also for our sponsors to get their message out in a totally new way.”

Watch for individual air show performance clips to be posted over the next few weeks on the LiveAirShowTV YouTube Channel and website. The archive of the broadcast can also be found at LiveStream.com/LiveAirShowTV