Video on fuel management released

The Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA) Air Safety Institute (ASI) has released a new video, Fuel Management Made Easy, examining sensible approaches to flight planning, as well as fueling best practices and how to spot possible contamination.

“Fuel management accidents occur at a rate of more than one per week,” said ASI Executive Director Richard McSpadden. “By watching this video, pilots will gain the vital information they need to avoid fuel starvation, fuel exhaustion, and misfueling.”