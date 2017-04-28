AEAV to build fuel farm at KSDF

American Environmental Aviation (AEAV)has been tapped by Atlantic Aviation to build its new fuel farm at Louisville International Airport (KSDF).

The project will include the construction of a new 180,000-gallon JetA fuel farm on a portion of Atlantic’s expanded leasehold. Avgas and MoGas will also be stored at the new farm.

Under the terms of the contract, AEAV will also decommission and dispose of the existing farm.

“This is a project of great importance to us,” said AEAV President Dan Hirschberger. “We take a great deal of pride in that Atlantic chose to trust us with designing and constructing the new fuel farm. We look forward to getting started on this work. I am confident that the end product will be one that meets Atlantic’s needs now and well into the future.”

American Environmental Aviation, founded by Hirschberger in 1989, has fuel farms underway or recently completed at Republic Airport (FRG) in New York, Teterboro Airport (TEB) in New Jersey, Reno International Airport(RNO) in Nevada, Houston-Hobby (HOU) in Texas, Portland International Airport(PDX)in Oregon, and Greenville-Spartanburg (GSP) in South Carolina.