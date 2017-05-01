Zenith takes kit building workshop to Europe

Building on the success of the hands-on workshops offered monthly at the Zenith Aircraft kit factory in the USA, Zenair is expanding its educational kit aircraft building classes to Europe.

On June 29-30, 2017, in Nancy, France, the first US-style workshop will be hosted by Barge Aviation, a longtime Zenair representative in northeastern France.

Zenith Aircraft’s Sebastien Heintz and Zenair Ltd. VP Matt Heintz will lead the workshop, following the format they’ve used in Mexico, Missouri, for the past 25 years.

During the two-day workshop, participants will assemble kit parts under the direction and guidance of factory professionals.

They will graduate from the workshop with a complete rudder tail section for their own aircraft, either a Zenith CH 650 cruiser or the high wing Zenith CH 750 series.

“Participants are typically surprised to learn how quick and easy our modern kits are to assemble,” Sebastien Heintz explained. “While participants learn a lot and develop new skills, they also share camaraderie and make new friends from all over the Continent.”

Fly-in and Open Hangar Day

The day following the workshop, July 1, Barge Aviation will host a Zenith/Zenair fly-in and Open Hangar Day at its new facilities at the Nancy Airport (LFSN). Zenith Aircraft will introduce its updated kit for the two-seat Zenith CH 750 and CH 650 designs.

Yvan Barge, president of Barge Aviation, said, “We are pleased that bilingual brothers Matt and Sebastien will be joining us for our event at our home facility at Nancy-Essey airport. We will enjoy great talk, insights, food, and fun.”