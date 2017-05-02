Airfoil App introduces text messaging and local groups

Airfoil, a free app for pilots and aviation enthusiasts, introduces Airfoil Chat and Airport Chat.

With Airfoil Chat, pilots and Airfoil members can connect with one another with direct one-on-one messaging. Use Airfoil Chat to organize trips, share advice, discuss planes and parts for sale, and much more.

With Airport Chat, pilots can open Airfoil while at an airport to chat with other pilots at the same airport.

Airport Chat and Airfoil’s airport pages make it easy to build stronger – and more connected – aviation communities at local airports, according to developers.

“We’re excited to add text messaging and local airport group functionality to the

app. Airfoil is quickly becoming the essential aviation app to have in your pocket, and we have a bunch of new functionality on its way to make it the go-to place for all pilots and aviation enthusiasts around the globe,” says Gil Hildebrand, Airfoil co-founder and lead developer.

Airfoil can be downloaded for iOS and Android at airfoilapp.com.