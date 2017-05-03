Duncan Aviation’s Austin facility receives FAA certification

Duncan Aviation’s Austin, Texas, workaway station is now a full-fledged, FAA-certified, Duncan Aviation Satellite Avionics Shop.

Reginald Rutley, who has been a familiar face at the Duncan Aviation Satellite Shop in Dallas and at the workaway station at the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport for the last 13 years, has accepted the position of Manager of the newly certified shop.

Rutley began his aviation career by serving six years in the United States Marine Corps, working as an aviation electrician on the AV8B Harrier.

After his service, Rutley went to the Spartan School of Aeronautics in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in Aviation Technology Management.

In addition to the Austin Satellite Shop, Rutley will also manage the San Antonio workaway station, where he and Satellite Avionics Crew Leader Greg Ashpaugh have been performing avionics line maintenance services for customers for the last 14 months.

The facility at Austin and the workaway station at San Antonio will continue to perform Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast Out (ADS-B Out) installations for Duncan Aviation customers.