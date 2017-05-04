Cessna 180 ‘ground loops’ in lake

The pilot reported that during a landing to a lake in Hartland, Maine, the float-equipped Cessna 180 hit the water, porpoised, and flipped over.

The pilot reported the plane “flipped over like a ground loop” and subsequently sustained substantial damage to the left wing.

The pilot reported no pre-impact mechanical failures or malfunctions with the airframe or engine that would have precluded normal operation.

Probable cause: Abnormal runway contact, which precipitated a loss of control and nose-over.

NTSB Identification: GAA15CA068

This May 2015 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.