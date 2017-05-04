West Star Aviation acquires Dallas Aeronautical Services

West Star Aviation has acquired Dallas Aeronautical Services (DAS), a composite, structures and assembly repair shop located in Cedar Hill, Texas.

Founded in 2004 as an engineering and design company to help repair stations find new ways to repair composite components, DAS is a FAA/EASA Part 145 Repair Station providing service and support for corporate and commercial aircraft operations, MROs and OEMs worldwide.

DAS specializes in the overhaul, repair and testing of thrust reversers, control surfaces, radomes, engine cowls, engine inlets, pylon and floor panels and all composite components.

It supports Bombardier, Dassault, Gulfstream, Embraer, Piaggio, and Textron components, as well as narrow body Airbus, Boeing commercial and VIP aircraft.

“DAS is going to continue to operate under our current brand while supplying composite repair capabilities to West Star customers. We are looking forward to this partnership and growing alongside them,” said Don Snodgrass, DAS president.

In addition to its facilities in East Alton, Ill., Grand Junction, Colo., and Chattanooga, Tenn., West Star Aviation runs maintenance operations at Aspen-Pitkin County Airport in Aspen, Colo.; Chicago Executive Airport in Chicago; Centennial Airport in Denver; and Conroe-North Houston Regional Airport in Houston.

The company also provides FBO services for transient aircraft at its newly remodeled East Alton and Grand Junction facilities.