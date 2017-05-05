Premier Jet Center appointed Authorized Cirrus Service Center

Premier Jet Center at Flying Cloud Airport (KFCM) in Minneapolis has been designated an authorized service center by Cirrus Aircraft.

“The designation from Cirrus expands our service offerings and gives the local and regionally-based owners and operators access to quality authorized services,” says Jim Sweeney, president of Premier Jet Center. “We are thrilled to be selected by Cirrus for this opportunity and look forward to many years of success, growth and collaboration between our companies.” adds Sweeney.

To commemorate the new designation, Premier Jet Center will be hosting an open house on June 9, featuring a 2017 SR22T G6.