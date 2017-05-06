Pacific Coast Avionics adds 5,000-foot hangar to footprint

Pacific Coast Avionics has completed a new 5,000-square-foot hangar expansion at Aurora State Airport (KUAO), located just south of Portland, Oregon.

“We not only celebrated our 25th anniversary in 2016, we also had one of the best years in our entire history with growth in all areas of our business, but especially with ADS-B installations,” said Dewey Conroy, Vice President and COO of Pacific Coast Avionics. “This new 5,000-square-foot addition now gives us nearly 20,000 square feet of hangar space to provide avionics installation and services for any aircraft up to mid-size business jets.”

“Our goal was to get the new hangar completed to coincide with the arrival of spring’s better weather,” he said. “Owners want to have their avionics and aircraft ready for ‘flying season.’”

In addition to the increase in hangar space, Conroy also said that Pacific Coast Avionics is in the process of hiring four additional avionics technicians to help meet the increased demand for installations.

“While we’ve been seeing pretty steady growth over the past couple of years, looking at our increasing reservations list I’d say that owners are finally starting to take the ADS-B compliance mandate seriously,” Conroy continued. “By far, that has been the fastest growing part of our business over the past 18 months.”