Jeppesen teams with ForeFlight

Jeppesen and ForeFlight have entered into in a long-term alliance to combine their capabilities and worldwide content.

“We are thrilled to bring together Jeppesen’s world-class aeronautical data with the unmatched advanced technology of ForeFlight,” said Ken Sain, chief operating officer, Jeppesen. “This will create a new benchmark for delivering navigation, flight information and operational solutions with greater regularity and speed for every aviation segment, from recreational pilots to the world’s largest airlines.”

“This strategic alliance will enable ForeFlight and Jeppesen together to bring advances in capability to customers globally that neither company could accomplish on its own,” said Tyson Weihs, co-founder and chief executive officer, ForeFlight.

“We’re excited to bring Jeppesen charts and data to ForeFlight Mobile customers,” he continued. “The combination makes ForeFlight Mobile the premier all-in-one mobile solution for planning, briefing, filing, flying, and logging flights across personal and business aviation. Over the years, many customers have requested Jeppesen charts and data in ForeFlight Mobile, and we’re so pleased that we can now meet that need.”

The alliance focuses initially in two areas. First, beginning this summer, all ForeFlight subscribers will see Jeppesen global navigational, terrain and obstacle data in ForeFlight Mobile.

ForeFlight subscribers on individual plans will be able to link their Jeppesen license in ForeFlight Mobile and purchase standard worldwide Jeppesen charts for use inside the app through a simple e-commerce experience on foreflight.com.

General aviation pilots will be able to choose between Jeppesen Mobile FliteDeck and ForeFlight Mobile as their preferred cockpit solution.

Subscribers to ForeFlight Business Plans will purchase chart coverages through Jeppesen and then link them to their ForeFlight subscription for use inside the ForeFlight Mobile app.

The alliance’s second area of focus serves users of Jeppesen FliteDeck Pro, the EFB solution for airlines and large-scale operators. Jeppesen and ForeFlight will work together on a next-generation release of FliteDeck Pro for both iOS and Windows that will deliver a combination of the familiar capabilities in FliteDeck Pro and features and functionality from ForeFlight Mobile, according to company officials.