PS Engineering offers ‘Free Flight Trial Program,’ lowers prices

PS Engineering is so confident in the quality of its PMA450A audio panel, the company is making it possible for Garmin GMA340 owners to try the PMA450A before they buy.

“It’s as simple as flying to your nearest PS Engineering dealer,” says Mark Scheuer, founder and CEO of PS Engineering. “Swap the GMA340 for our PMA450A and go flying for a week or two. If you like it, you can buy it knowing you’ll like the PMA450A. If not, just swap it back.”

The PMA450A Audio Panel is a Plug and Play (slide-in replacement) audio panel that requires no installation. Simply remove the GMA340 and slide in the PMA450A, along with a simple log book entry performed by a mechanic.

True Dimensional Sound allows the pilot to pay attention to any radio at any instant in time. Caller ID and Digital Recorder Playback are now displayed on the OLED display, making answering phone calls or identifying which radio message that is being played back as easy as reading English, according to company officials.

The PS Streamer – now standard in the PMA450A – allows the pilot the ability to stream only radio com traffic or everything that the pilot hears in their headset, to any device that records Bluetooth streaming signals.

Devices like Go Pro Video Cameras (and others) or dongles specifically designed for recording streaming audio, can provide a permanent recording of their flight experiences.

Cleared for Lower

PS Engineering has reduced the list price on PMA8000B ($300), PMA8000BT ($200), and the PMA8000G ($200) while making the Bluetooth Streamer standard equipment in PMA8000G and PMA450A. The Streamer module (a $150 value) sends cockpit audio to recording device like compatible GoPro cameras.

“There are so many benefits in controlling our own destiny,” according to Scheuer. “Each year our products become more capable, electronics become smaller, and new technologies create new challenges. To keep ahead in the ever changing world of electronics, we invested heavily in state-of-the-art electronic manufacturing over the past two years. This has allowed us to realize a substantial reduction in our manufacturing costs.”