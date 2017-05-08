The Airplane as Art goes to auction

The Airplane as Art will be a featured attraction at a May 18, 2017, Heritage Auctions Photographs Auction in New York City.

One of the most ambitious photography portfolio projects of the last 100 years, Bob Seidemann’s The Airplane as Art portfolio, at an estimated price of $150,000-$200,000, includes autographs from 75 of the photo subjects.

The 302 photos depict numerous aviation pioneers — pilots, inventors, and military heroes – and many have been signed in ink on the photo by the subjects.

Other sets of these images can be found at the Getty Museum and The Boeing Company.

Two sets sold previously at auction in 2000 and 2007 for over $200,000 each, according to officials.