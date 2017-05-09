Hartzell 5-blade prop approved for Piper M600

Hartzell Propeller’s new five-blade composite swept tip prop has received FAA approval for installation on the Piper M600 turboprop aircraft.

Designed specifically for the Piper M600, the new prop features thin, maximum efficiency airfoils, providing increased performance, according to company officials.

“The Hartzell propeller five-bladed prop design not only provides the opportunity for increased performance, it also adds to the value of Piper’s new M600,” said Piper Aircraft President and CEO Simon Caldecott. “Piper’s offering of the Hartzell 5 blade M600 composite prop provides a contemporary look and enhances cabin comfort by reducing in-flight vibration.”

The advanced design of the carbon composite propeller blades allows for an unlimited life certification and makes them five to 10 times stronger than similar wood core blades, Hartzell officials note. The design features a stainless steel shank, nickel cobalt leading edge, and mesh erosion screen for FOD protection.

Hartzell five-blade composite propeller is offered as a Piper factory option for 2017 on new M600s.