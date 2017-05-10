B-17 at KOLM this weekend

The B-17 “Aluminum Overcast” will be at the Olympic Flight Museum at Olympia Regional Airport (KOLM) in Washington state Friday, May 12, through Sunday, May 14, 2017.

This restored World War II bomber will be accompanied by a P-51D Mustang, which provided the air cover that made it possible to survive Nazi fighter attacks during the flight from England to Berlin and back, and also veterans who flew in missions over Europe during the war.

Very special among the veterans are two men with a connection to this big bomber. Fred Parker of Lacey, a tail gunner, and Louis Stoffer of Centralia, a flight engineer/top gunner, will share their fascinating insights with visitors.

The Aluminum Overcast is painted in a design that honors the 398th Bomb Group of the 8th Air Force, and both of these men served in the 398th.

Re-enactors, men in authentic World War II flight gear, women dressed as the workforce that built aircraft, and even a real “Rosie the Riveter” make this a “don’t miss” event, according to organizers.

The Aluminum Overcast is owned and operated by the Experimental Aircraft Association and is hosted by Cascade Warbirds , its local affiliate.

The B-17 will be conducting scheduled flights daily, weather permitting, from Olympia Regional Airport. Afterward, the plane will be open to the public each day until 5 p.m. for ground tours. There is a small charge with a special family rate for people who want to go through the aircraft, organizers note.

Anyone interested in flying on the airplane can find details here. This is also the place to pre-book a flight at the best price instead of waiting until visiting the airplane.

The Olympic Flight Museum also is offering a special discounted admission over the weekend.