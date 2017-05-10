Hayward Air Rally prepares for takeoff

The 53rd annual Hayward Air Rally will be held June 22-25, 2017.

The annual Air Rally, based at Hayward Executive Airport (HWD) in California, gives aviators a chance to test their flight planning, navigation and pilotage skills.

The rally course consists of two legs, each up to 250-300 nautical miles. While the endpoint of each leg is known beforehand, the actual course is kept secret until the day before the rally.

Flight planning is done the day before the rally in the afternoon after each crew checks in for the rally. Each crew is given a detailed POH with all of the details of where they will be going and the procedures for the rally.

In 2017, the two course legs will be: Hayward (HWD) to Redding (RDD); Redding to Reno-Stead (RTS).

On each leg of the course, there are several checkpoints that must be identified.

There is also an airborne timing line near the destination airport for each leg that must be overflown.

Prior to departure from Hayward airport, each pilot turns in estimates of their expected flight time (takeoff to timing line) and fuel consumption (engine start to shutdown) for each of the two legs.

Rally participants are scored on a combination of:

Checkpoint Identification,

Matching Predicted Time,

Matching Predicted Fuel Used.

Rally proceeds fund up to three EAA Air Academy Scholarships for students.

The Air Rally is operated by Hayward Air Rally, Inc., a not-for-profit California public benefit corporation recognized under IRS 501(c)3. Donations of cash, products, and services in kind may be tax-deductible, officials note.