Performance options added to Legend Cub

American Legend Aircraft Company has unveiled a cache of new options to enhance the performance of its Legend Cub.

The improvements start with a better landing gear bungee, according to company officials.

Acme Aero Shocks new damped shock units take the place of spring shocks on the Legend Cub and give pilots more precise landing control than ever, officials note.

Acme Aero Shocks regulate rebound and compression with the proprietary system. Shock body and extension are made from 7075 corrosion resistant aircraft aluminum with all stainless steel internal components.

Net weight increase with Acme Aero Shocks on a Legend Cub is four pounds.

Another option is a new lightweight paint that sheds seven pounds.

The process uses Poly-Tone as a top coat over a Nevada Silver/Grey base coat. A color stripe is added for effect.

The system offers thermo-expansion and elasticity, is non-shrinking, fire-retardant and chemical-resistant, and can be polished to a high luster, company officials said.

Custom paint schemes will continue to be offered, as well as the standard Legend Cub yellow with the ubiquitous lightning bolt.

An XP Kit, for extra performance, is now available on Legend Cub E-LSA models. Mods include square wing tips, extended flaps and ailerons, plus 40-gallons-usable fuel tanks.

New Legend Cub fuselage options include L-21 style extended rear windows and skylight. These changes allow for nearly 360° viewing when flying low-and-slow and liaison operations, such as surveillance, reconnaissance and sightseeing, company officials explained.

A second fuselage option now offered on the Legend Cub makes use of space in the rear of the aircraft. Extended baggage areas, both upper and lower, allow transport of lengthy and lightweight gear. Utility is further enhanced with a side access door to the compartments, officials noted.

An extended landing gear option puts the wheels 3 inches forward and adds 3 inches in height. A custom made cabane vee is the perfect match for bigger engines and tundra tires. Standard 1-1/4-inch axles ensure compatibility with modern brakes and wheels, according to company officials.

The Legend Cub accommodates a range of tundra tires, sized from 8.50 to 31 inches for standard 6-inch rims. Plus, buyers can upgrade even further with new 8 or 10-inch Grove wheel/brakes match fitted to larger Desser Aero Classic smooth tundra tires.

Another option just unveiled is toe brakes.

For today’s tablet, phone and other device equipped co-pilots and passengers, a rear seat power port option is now available. An often requested option, it is located in upper wing root.

Previously introduced options on the Legend Cub include: