General Aviation News

Beautiful, but unforgiving

by Leave a Comment

Daniel Wenke sent in these photos from a late 2016 flight over the Italian Riviera. He notes: “Very panoramic. Unforgiving terrain in case of engine failure, though. Fortunately there is a ballistic parachute on the Savannah.”

General Aviation News reserves the right to delete snarky, offensive or off-topic comments. See our Comment Policy for more details.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *