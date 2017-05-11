Rare P-63 Kingcobra to fly at Warbirds Over the Beach

After years of restoration, the Dixie Wing of the Commemorative Air Force’s Bell P-63 Kingcobra will grace the skies above the Military Aviation Museum in Virginia Beach at the annual Warbirds Over the Beach air show May 20-21.

After over 17 years of restoration work, this rare airworthy P-63 will take part in aerial displays both days.

The show, which boasts a 1940s atmosphere with entertainers, re-enactor encampments, a military flea market, hangar dance and more, will run from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Also flying during the show will be the museum’s collection of World War II aircraft, such as the P-51 Mustang and the Corsair, the British Spitfire and Hurricane, and German Messerschmidtt Bf-109.

Each day of the show will feature a variety of entertainers, including Theresa Eaman, a nationally known jazz artist, and the New York based America’s Sweethearts. A military flea market will offer aviation-themed treasures and local vendors will be ready to serve up some tasty cuisine. A hangar dance headlines Saturday evening with live music by the Mark Michielsen Big Band and dinner, available at an additional cost.

For the full experience, guests can ride in an authentic World War II aircraft. The museum’s 1941 Boeing Stearman and 1989 Waco YMF-5 will be available for 15-minute and 30-minute rides.

The Dixie Wing of the Commemorative Air Force will offer rides in the P-51 Mustang, “Red Nose,” SBD-5 Dauntless, and B-25 “Miss Mitchell.”

Rounding out the options for plane rides will be Bay Aviation, offering flights in its Fairchild PT-19.

All rides are subject to weather conditions and prior reservations are strongly recommended. Rides may be booked by visiting www.VBAirshow.com.

Admission to the show on either Saturday or Sunday also offers access to the rest of the Military Aviation Museum historical exhibits, such as its World War I and German Cottbus hangars, as well as a control tower from the first American fighter base in England in 1942, reconstructed using actual bricks from the original tower that was in operation at RAF Goxhill, during World War II.

Tickets are available online for a discounted rate of $25 per adult single-day admission and $12 youth single-day admission, through May 15. Beginning May 16, tickets will be sold at the full price of $30 per adult single-day admission and $15 per youth single-day admission.