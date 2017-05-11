REMOS hits milestone

PASEWALK, Germany – Since producing its first aircraft, a G-3 Mirage, 20 years ago, REMOS Aircraft recently hit a milestone, delivering serial number 450.

Susanne and Harmut Lang, the new owners of the GXNXT, (known as a GXnXES in the United States), took possession at their aircraft after it was flown to Bremgarten in southern Germany by REMOS engineer Paul Foltz.

The aircraft is equipped with the latest avionics by Dynon and Garmin.

“The REMOS GXNXT suits our needs perfectly,” Harmut said. “Its avionics suite is second to none, the flight characteristics are amazin,g and the quality of this aircraft is well known.”

REMOS Aircraft manufactures the GXNXT/GXnXES, powered by the 100-hp Rotax 912S, and the GXiS, which is powered by the fuel-injected Rotax 912 iS Sport that also develops 100 hp.

The GXiS has been certified in Germany as an Ultralight and will soon qualify as a Light-Sport Aircraft, according to company officials.