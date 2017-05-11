Skandia acquires Aerosionix, rebrands as Aero Armor

Skandia has acquired Aerosionix of Wellsville, New York. With the purchase, Skandia will begin selling the Aero Armor line of aircraft protection film products, including Aero Armor Radome, Aero Armor Antennae and Aero Armor Edge Tape.

The line was launched in 2014 by Aerosionix to protect airc

raft surfaces from contamination and erosion that impede airborne weather radar performance, exterior antennae performance, and degraded paint on leading edge surfaces from bugs and other debris.

The Aero Armor Radome and Antennae lines are offered in pre-formed condition and available for most business and general aviation aircraft nose or radome surfaces.

It does not require formal approval to be installed, company officials note.

Offered in a variety of widths, Aero Armor Edge Tape can be applied to any aircraft leading-edge surface, from wheel pants, struts, wings and tails.