Upgrades begin at New England Air Museum

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. — Work has begun on major improvements at the New England Air Museum adjacent to Bradley International Airport.

The $1.9 million project includes creating mezzanines in two of the aircraft hangars. Complete with staircases and elevators, they will provide amazing vistas over the museum’s aircraft collections and provide much needed space for additional exhibits, public programs and events, according to museum officials.

The project also includes new energy efficient HVAC systems providing heat and air conditioning, as well as new LED lighting in all three of the museum’s public hangars and the new mezzanines.

Aircraft will be relocated to take advantage of the new perspectives. At the same time, new exhibits and graphics will revamp the museum’s galleries.

The museum will remain open throughout the construction with completion slated for mid-August, according to officials.

The $1.9 million project is funded by a state bond, grants from the Hartford Foundation for Public Giving, Pratt & Whitney, and other additional funds raised by the museum.