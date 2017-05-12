Flight Instructor Oral Exam Guide updated

The seventh edition of the “Flight Instructor Oral Exam Guide” has been released.

Updated to reflect the latest regulations and procedures, the Flight Instructor Oral Exam Guide by Michael D. Hayes was written to help prepare applicants for their oral exam with FAA examiners.

Using a question-and-answer format, the guide lists the questions most likely to be asked by examiners and provides ready responses.

The seventh edition includes “Fundamentals of Instruction” questions covering the subjects from the FAA’s Aviation Instructor’s Handbook (FAA-H-8083-9A).

The latest Practical Test Standards are accounted for, including “steep spirals” and “180° power-off approach” flight maneuvers and references are included with each explanation for the reader to research further as necessary.

It also includes a chapter on “Scenario-Based Training” by Arlynn McMahon, author of Train Like You Fly, Lesson Plans, and The Flight Instructor Survival Guide and recipient of the 2009 Flight Instructor of the Year Award, and 2010 NATA Award for Excellence in Pilot Training.

The book is available in softcover ($12.95) and eBook ePub ($9.95) formats.