Autorotation Contest prepares for takeoff

The seventh annual Touchdown Autorotation competition will be held June 25, 2017, at Jerry Trimble Helicopters (JTH) at the company’s location in McMinnville, Oregon.

The contest begins at 10 a.m., and an all-you-can eat pancake breakfast begins at 7 a.m.

Cost to enter the contest is $75, and includes a Robinson R-22 helicopter to use in the contest. A $5 donation will be made to the local charity of the pilot’s choice with the purchase of each admission.

The autorotation grand prize winner will receive $600 and a engraved piece of R-22 rotor blade to commemorate the win. Second and third place winners will receive $400 and $200 respectively.

The autorotation competition will be judged on straight-in full down autos. Scoring is based on distance from the pre-established spot, technique, and the slide distance (if any).

Pilots will have points subtracted from their total score depending on how much assistance is given by a JTH flight instructor. Each pilot is allowed two full-down autorotations and all flights will be flown with a JTH flight instructor unless the pilot supplies their own helicopter.

In addition, the competition corresponds with the annual Lions Club Fly-In/Drive-In and the public is invited to bring their favorite aircraft or car for a chance to win a trophy. With every breakfast purchase, spectators receive a ballot to vote on their favorite car and airplane.

This event features the following (based on aircraft availability and weather):

To register for the event, call JTH at 503-577-6371 or send an email to alison@jerrytrimblehelicopters.com.