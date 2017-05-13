Fighter Ace Robin Olds honored in new documentary

Triple Ace fighter pilot Robin Olds is being recognized for his military achievements in a new one-hour documentary video.

The film is presented by The Fagen Fighters World War II Museum as a part of its on-going HD video series: “Voices of Valor.”

The film is expected to become a part of the Uflytv Library in early June.

The recounting of Old’s life was co-authored, hosted and narrated by Olds’ daughter, Christina. Sleeping Dog Productions produced the film for Uflytv.

Olds (July 14, 1922 – June 14, 2007) was an American fighter pilot who shot down 16 enemy aircraft during tours in World War II and Vietnam.

A graduate of West Point, he entered the U.S. Army Air Corps and stayed with it during its transition to the U.S. Air Force. Before retiring in 1974, Olds achieved the rank of brigadier general.

In combat, he flew the P-38, P-51 and F-4 fighters. He was credited with 12 kills in World War II and he took out four MIGs over Vietnam. He flew 107 missions in Europe and 152 in Southeast Asia.

Olds was an intensely dedicated pilot and a colorful figure on and off duty. His accomplishments are an inspiration, even today, to emerging fighter pilots.

Uflytv is the “aviation channel” of television. It currently offers, on a subscription basis, access to more than 220 aviation films varying in length from three minutes to an hour.