First production Mooney Acclaim Ultra takes flight

The first production Mooney M20V Acclaim Ultra took flight recently in Kerrville, Texas.

The Mooney flight test team put the new airplane through its initial paces for just over an hour and a half.

Both the new Acclaim and Ovation Ultras received FAA certification in April and the factory is now beginning to ramp-up to full production as first deliveries of the new aircraft are scheduled to begin in June.

Acclaim Ultras will be first of the series to be delivered in early summer, followed later in the year by new M20U Ovation Ultras.

According to company officials, the aircraft features a host of improvements over previous generation M20s, including:

Larger and wider pilot and co-pilot entry doors,

Garmin NXi avionics,

A new composite-wrapped cabin, and

A clean-sheet interior design.

In addition to its speed of 242 knots, the turbocharged, 280-hp Acclaim Ultra features retractable gear, a range of 1,275 nautical miles, and a maximum cruising altitude of 25,000 feet.

“Today’s first flight of the first production Acclaim Ultra is yet another major milestone for Mooney and for the amazing team we have here,” said Lance Phillips, marketing director at Mooney International. “We’ve enhanced these new models in significant ways and we’re looking forward to getting them into customers’ hands in the months ahead.”