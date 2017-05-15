Mixed results for GA shipments so far this year

WASHINGTON, D.C. — In just released figures from the General Aviation Manufacturers Association (GAMA), shipments of both airplane and rotorcraft increased in the first quarter of this year, while combined billings dropped.

“The first quarter shows mixed results for our industry, but with several bright spots,” said GAMA President and CEO Pete Bunce.

“We expect future growth to be driven by the introduction of new products, which underscores just how important it is for the U.S. Congress to pass certification reform legislation to facilitate the future of aviation manufacturing, something GAMA board members and representatives explained when they were talking to legislators earlier this month during the largest ever GAMA Capitol Hill Day.”

“General aviation has been and remains a critical economic engine for our country,” Bunce said. “It is an essential part of the national transportation system, and the FAA plays a key role in certifying aircraft, engines and avionics. But if the process for certification is not at its most efficient, products are prevented from reaching the market in a timely fashion. Congress has an opportunity to change that, removing these unnecessary roadblocks to a safer, more efficient aviation industry through certification and regulatory reform. Congress must take decisive steps to pass certification reform this year.”

Piston airplane shipments increased in the first quarter of 2017 to 203, a 6.3% increase from last year. Business jet shipments also increased by 6.6% to 130.

The turbine rotorcraft segment increased by 11.2% from 116 in the first quarter of 2016 to 129 in first quarter 2017. Turboprop airplane deliveries, however, declined by 7.3% compared to 2016, according to the report. Piston rotorcraft also dropped from 60 in 2016 to 54 in 2017.