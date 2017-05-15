New manager named at KMKC

The Kansas City Aviation Department has named Melissa Cooper, A.A.E., manager of the Charles B. Wheeler Downtown Airport (KMKC).

Cooper is now responsible for the overall operation and management of the airport in the heart of downtown Kansas City. She will lead all safety and security initiatives, oversee financial planning and ensure regulatory requirements are met all while maintaining the airport as a front door to Kansas City, department officials said.

Cooper served most recently as Manager of Field Maintenance at Kansas City International Airport. Prior to this position, she was Deputy Director of the Johnson County Airport Commission in 2014 and Assistant Manager at the Downtown Airport from 2006 to 2014.

Before moving into airport management, Cooper was a contractor with the FAA, a system controller for Vanguard Airlines, and a route scheduler for Executive Beechcraft.

Cooper holds both a Master of Science degree in Aviation Safety and a Bachelor of Science in Aviation Technology from Central Missouri State University. She is an Accredited Airport Executive through the American Association of Executive Airports and holds a commercial pilot’s license.

The Charles B. Wheeler Downtown Airport, built in 1927, is a 24/7/365 operation and offers aviators state-of-the-art landing systems, as well as aircraft maintenance, hangar facilities, air cargo facilities, aircraft sales, leasing and charters, flight training and car rentals.