AirClassics Pro Flight Bag updated

The AirClassics Pro Flight Bag has been updated.

According to ASA officials, the Pro Flight Bag has the largest carrying capacity of all bags in the AirClassics series.

Each end of the bag has headset pockets. One side of the bag has pockets for charts, logbooks, and kneeboards, as well as a padded pocket for a tablet. The pocket on the opposite side has room for multiple accessories.

The central pocket can be used for books or a change of clothes. Movable dividers can be fastened in place with velcro tabs for customization.

The exterior is made with water-repellent 600D polyester. The contrast lining on the interior makes finding items easy, ASA officials note.

Price: $129.95.