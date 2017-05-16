WSDOT receives WAMA’s President’s Award

The Washington State Department of Transportation is the recipient of the 2017 President’s Award from the Washington Airport Management Association (WAMA). This marks the first time WAMA has recognized a state agency with the award.

“I am impressed with the proactive approach and ‘above and beyond’ attitude of WSDOT Aviation’s staff in supporting airports and aviation interests,” said Arif Ghouse, WAMA president. “It was my pleasure to have selected the entire staff for the 2017 President’s Award. It was well-deserved, and I look forward to our continued partnership with WSDOT.”

The honor recognizes the WSDOT Aviation team for managing major aviation projects and legislative efforts while also administering day-to-day programs that enable crucial airport projects and planning efforts, according to WAMA officials.

“On behalf of the entire WSDOT Aviation staff, I couldn’t be more grateful, not only for receiving this award, but for our valued partnership with WAMA,” said WSDOT Director of Aviation Tristan Atkins. “Our strong relationship with WAMA, and with airports around the state, is truly what enables our successes.”

WSDOT Aviation staff members accepted the award during a special ceremony at the WAMA Spring Conference May 3 at the Semiahmoo Resort in Blaine.